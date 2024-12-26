Radar Mission (GB, 1990) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Radar Mission

Radar Mission is Nintendo’s take on classic Battleship. In addition to a typical turn-by-turn game of classic Battleship, Nintendo also developed a real time shooter within the Game B mode. It is actually impressive for a 1990 Gameboy game and still holds up today.

See it here:

