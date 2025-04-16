Racing title Hot Rod Mayhem now available on console

Longtime independent development studio Casual Brothers Ltd, known for developing as outsourcing on many titles and self-publishing games such as Fenimore Fillmore series, releases Hot Rod Mayhem on PlayStation 5 & 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch today.

Hot Rod Mayhem is a high-octane racing game where players compete across wild tracks in two modes—Racing and Campaign—unlocking 10 unique championships by completing thrilling trials and battling through races to become World Champion. Customize your racer with bold helmets, faces, outfits, and colors to stand out on the track, and choose from 15 uniquely styled hot rods like the Blazing Bullet or Crimson Cruiser, each offering different performance stats to suit your playstyle.

Use strategic items like the Homing Dart, Marble, Disc, Shield, and Turbo Boost to outmaneuver your rivals and take control of the race, adding a layer of chaotic fun to each match. Push your skills in adrenaline-pumping trials that involve jumping through hoops, dodging electric orbs, and racing through booster pads at breakneck speed—these events go beyond racing and test your reflexes and creativity.

Race through vibrant tracks such as Snow Summit, Cyber City, and Mariachi Mile, each offering variations like mirrored, reversed, and twisted modes for added excitement. Compete in ten cups, each with a unique trial to prove your skill, dominate the competition, and secure your place at the top of the podium.

Features:

Customize your racer! Pick your helmet, face, outfit, and color to create your own outrageous, courageous character. Build a wacky ensemble that your rivals will never forget.

Choose your hot rod! Take a rip-roaring ride in the Blazing Bullet or cruise in style in the Crimson Cruiser. With a variety of cars to choose from, each with their own unique stats, there’s always a fast and flashy hot rod for your racing needs.

Unleash devastating items! Use the Homing Dart to target the leader, the Marble to hit the car ahead, or drop a sneaky Disc that slows anyone who drives over it. Defend yourself with the Shield or speed past the competition with a Turbo Boost.

Unique trails to master! Jump through hoops, dodge electricity orbs, hit insane speeds on booster pads, and complete daring feats in special trials.

Race through epic tracks! Feel the chill on Snow Summit, charge through Cyber City, or celebrate on the Mariachi Mile! Each track offers forward, mirrored, reversed, and twisted modes for added chaos!

Become the champion! Compete in ten cups, each starting with a unique trial to test your skills! Master these tricky challenges and show off your prowess to claim your spot on the podium.