Puzzle platformer Souldshard coming to consoles

Soulshard

Ratalaika Games & Nibb Games announced that Soulshard will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

In a realm between life and death, a confused soul seeks redemption and freedom from a past life filled with misguided choices.

Playing alone or together via co-op multiplayer, command a soul in search of the exit from this dark and desolate realm.

Use the environment to your advantage and avoid treacherous traps to clear 30 challenging levels of hauntingly morose pixel art.

Features:
-Puzzle platforming gameplay
-Single player or co-op multiplayer
-Gloomy 2D pixel art
-30 challenging levels and 6 clever mechanics

The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 27-Feb-2026 on the following platforms:
-Nintendo Switch
-Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
-PlayStation 5
-PlayStation 4

