Pure Pool (Switch) Review

Originally released in 2014, the Xbox One version was flawed with a clunky interface and an awkward multiplayer mode. While some of these flaws are still present with this Switch port, improvements and enhancements have been made.

The entire presentation still looks stunning. Whether admiring the reflection off the cue ball to simply enjoying the mood lighting of the background, everything looks good here on the Switch whether playing docked or in handheld mode. Customization options return as well, allowing the player adjust things like the color of the table although some features need to be unlocked.

Pure Pool is loaded with features. Besides an expected single player campaign, there are numerous multiplayer modes because what would billiards be without competition. The DLC from the original release is also included here which includes Snooker, a feature that Ripstone released as its own game. Unlike the other console versions, this Switch version is also cross-play with Steam players with online leaderboards. There are tons of gameplay modes too including unexpected offerings like a speed mode. If there is a type of pool game out there, it is probably in this game.

Even with all these options and content, the entire presentation suffers from the analog control scheme. While some players might prefer the pulling back and pushing forward technique, I find it to be inaccurate and frustrating. Personally, I prefer the classic golf game style of stopping a meter than nubbing an analog stick in hopes I used exactly the right amount of power. The DNA player profile mode sounds good on paper, and seems to have improved here with this Switch release, but playing an opponent how the game’s AI think a real life opponent will play is inconsistent at best. The AI might miss an easy lay-up but then sink three deep balls in a row.

Pure Pool stings because it has all the bells and whistles you could possibly want but then stutters with a goofy control mechanic and wonky AI. It is disappointing because I like a casual game of pool just as much as the next guy. However, I am still holding out hope for Pure Air Hockey and Pure Shuffle Board.

