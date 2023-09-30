Psychological horror Anthology of Fear coming to Xbox

Coming this October 4th, Anthology of Fear, a unique psychological horror that tells the story of a mysterious disappearance, will be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. As the developers point out, the title is distinguished by its ambiguous reality and multidimensional fear. Previously, Anthology of Fear appeared on PC and Nintendo Switch, and a PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 release is also planned for 2023.

OhDeer Studio and 100 GAMES are responsible for developing Anthology of Fear. Ultimate Games S.A. is the publisher of the game for Xbox One. Thanks to backward compatibility, the title also works on Xbox Series X|S. The PC version of the game has previously been positively received by players – currently, the percentage of positive player reviews on Steam reaches 72 percent. On the YouTube platform alone, gameplay videos from Anthology of Fear have more than 5 million views.

Anthology of Fear is a unique psychological horror game with gameplay shown from a first-person perspective and stylish audiovisual design. The gameplay is based primarily on exploration, puzzle-solving, and investigation.

The game tells the story of Nathan’s disappearance and also includes many side plots that are closely related to the mysterious disappearance. Among other things, we learn the story from the perspective of his brother, Ethan, who is looking for him. The protagonist conducts a one-man investigation and searches for the truth, although this is not easy and leads to a confrontation with what seems surreal and difficult to understand.

“Anthology of Fear is a horror game with a linear story, in which there is no shortage of paranormal and tragic experiences, a sense of being hounded, and horrors lurking in the recesses of the human subconscious. The tension and suffocating atmosphere here are enhanced by both evocative visuals and sound design that is appropriately adapted to the situation. This is also a game that touches on the issue of severe mental disorders, in which it alludes to the real world,” says COO of Ultimate Games S.A., Rafał Jelonek.

The title consists of several chapters, and the gameplay is enriched by presenting the story from the perspective of several different characters. As the developers emphasize, it takes an average of 2.5 to 4.5 hours to complete the game.

Anthology of Fear – main features:

• unique story;

• psychological horror;

• multidimensional fear;

• ambiguous reality;

• stylish audiovisual setting.

The release date for Anthology of Fear on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is set for October 4, 2023. Later in 2023, the horror movie is also expected to hit PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.