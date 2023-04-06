Pretty Girls Tile Match (PS4) Review

Full Review

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The next game in the long running Pretty Girls series by EastAsiaSoft, Pretty Girls Tile Match essentially follows the typical Mahjong/Taipei ruleset but with one important difference; instead of matching two tiles, the player will need to match three of the same tile to make them disappear. Once the tiles on the top layer are cleared, the tiles on the bottom can become free and more matches can be made. All tiles must be cleared to move onto the next stage and bonuses are awarded for stringing together quickly made combos. Like all the other Pretty Girls titles, there is an anime female in the background. Just standing there. Doing nothing. Proclaiming something in Japanese that I do not understand.

Make no mistake, this game is nothing more than a PG rating despite what the title might suggest. Just like the Dressing Room feature found in the other Pretty Girls titles, it simply displays the anime babe and her numerous outfits, none of which are particularly risqué. Outfits can be unlocked, but there is nothing here that is entertaining. Instead, the enjoyment, although limited, comes from the 120 stages of tile-matching puzzles. Without a detailed leaderboard, there really is no point in the combo feature or monitoring the timer on each stage either.

Is this Mahjong title bad? Absolutely not but it won’t hold your attention for long and is on par with just about all the other Pretty Girls titles. However, to be fair, it only costs a few bucks, contains an easy Platinum Trophy, and there are worse ways to spend an hour of your gaming time.

On Par With: Pretty Girls Rivers

Reminds Me Of: Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire

Don’t Forget About: Pretty Girls Breakers

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.