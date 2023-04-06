Pretty Girls Tile Match (PS4) Review

by SquallSnake on April 6, 2023
Playstation 4
5
0
Pretty Girls Tile Match
Pretty Girls Tile Match (PS4) Review

Positives

Only cost a few bucks and contains an easy Platinum
The bright easy-to-read visuals are rather pleasant
Anime outfits are nothing more than a PG rating so it can be streamed no problem

Negatives

Lacks replay value even though there are over 100 puzzles
The Dressing Room mode, just like in other Pretty Girls titles, doesn’t really serve a purpose
Follows the same structure as the other games in the series – nothing new, no evolution, been there done that

Bottom Line

Just like most other Pretty Girls titles, the simple gameplay can be played and appreciated by anyone but lacks replay value while the low cost with easy Platinum makes this a haven for Trophy hunters. This is not a naughty game like the title might suggest.

5.0
Full Review

The next game in the long running Pretty Girls series by EastAsiaSoft, Pretty Girls Tile Match essentially follows the typical Mahjong/Taipei ruleset but with one important difference; instead of matching two tiles, the player will need to match three of the same tile to make them disappear. Once the tiles on the top layer are cleared, the tiles on the bottom can become free and more matches can be made. All tiles must be cleared to move onto the next stage and bonuses are awarded for stringing together quickly made combos. Like all the other Pretty Girls titles, there is an anime female in the background. Just standing there. Doing nothing. Proclaiming something in Japanese that I do not understand.

Make no mistake, this game is nothing more than a PG rating despite what the title might suggest. Just like the Dressing Room feature found in the other Pretty Girls titles, it simply displays the anime babe and her numerous outfits, none of which are particularly risqué. Outfits can be unlocked, but there is nothing here that is entertaining. Instead, the enjoyment, although limited, comes from the 120 stages of tile-matching puzzles. Without a detailed leaderboard, there really is no point in the combo feature or monitoring the timer on each stage either.

Is this Mahjong title bad? Absolutely not but it won’t hold your attention for long and is on par with just about all the other Pretty Girls titles. However, to be fair, it only costs a few bucks, contains an easy Platinum Trophy, and there are worse ways to spend an hour of your gaming time.

On Par With: Pretty Girls Rivers

Reminds Me Of: Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire

Don’t Forget About: Pretty Girls Breakers

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

