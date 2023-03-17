Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS (PS4) Review with stream

by SquallSnake on March 17, 2023
Playstation 4
Pretty Girls Breakers PLUS
Contents
Item Reviewed

Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS (PS4) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Another Pretty Girls game which means, you guessed it, an easy Platinum trophy
Online leaderboard provides a bit of replay value (but sometimes my scores didn’t post)
Never reaches anything beyond a PG rating here on the PS version so it is safe to stream

Negatives

The dressing room option is pointless
Hitting those last couple bricks can be tedious
No 2p mode

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.0
Bottom Line

Instead of just bouncing a ball to break bricks from a paddle at the bottom of the screen, you instead swing a baseball bat which determines trajectory but can be difficult to aim.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

About one year ago, EastAsiaSoft released Pretty Girls Breakers, an Arkanoid/Breakout clone that uses a bat swinging mechanic instead of a flat paddle at the bottom of the screen. This sequel, Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS, is more of the same. In fact, it is the same only with new, easy Trophies to unlock.

The gimmick behind this single-player Pong clone is using a swinging baseball bat to ricochet the balls upwards towards the destroyable bricks.  The “X” and “O” buttons are used to swing the bat in opposite directions so the player has control of the overall direction. However, precision aiming is nearly impossible so nailing those last couple bricks tucked away in the corner will be a pain. There is a 5-minute time limit but you won’t ever run out of time. Some later stages implement simple enemies that skuttle about, and some hazards appear like rotating sticks, so there some slightly increasing challenge.

Like the other Pretty Girl titles, there other gimmick is, of course, the anime babes. However, here on the Playstation version, the lewd content never reaches anything beyond a PG rating so there is nothing to worry about if you are a streamer. It does, however, have another easy Platinum trophy that takes about 30 minutes to unlock.

The Dressing Room feature, which is also available in most other Pretty Girls titles, serves no purpose. The difference here though, is the player needs to buy each new outfit as opposed to having them just get unlocked naturally as you go.  It is basically the same thing but I guess different background are available this time, which again, doesn’t make a difference.

It tries to mimic the classic Arkanoid gameplay by including power-ups like missiles and super balls, but it never reaches the fun factor of Taito’s classic series. But for a game that only costs a few bucks and has an easy Platinum, there are much worst ways to spend an hour of your gaming time.

Not As Good As: Arkanoid: Doh it Again (SNES) with a co-op partner

Don’t Forget About: Arkan: The Dog Adventurer

Wait For It: Ping Redux

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

