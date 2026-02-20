Precision platformer Pogui coming soon to consoles

Pogui is just a little dog who wants to take a nap, but crazy stuff keeps happening around him! Guide the lovable pug through dreamlike worlds and help him get to bed. Pogui is a side-scrolling precision platformer presented in retro pixel art style. Run, jump and dash your way through colorful but hazardous levels!

Keep the pup moving as quickly as possible by watching your stamina meter! You’ll have to navigate worlds of toys, sweets, sunny beaches and more, each stage bringing new and wondrous mechanics that can help or hinder you. Watch Pogui don different outfits like a chef’s hat or space suit along the way, further maximizing his cuteness.