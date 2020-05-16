Potata: fairy flower (Xbox One) Review

by squallsnake on May 16, 2020
XBOX One
7
0
previous article
Ministry of Broadcast (Switch) Review
Contents
Item Reviewed

Potata: fairy flower (Xbox One) Review

Author
Positives

Painted art style is full of charm

Negatives

Puzzles, one of the main elements of the game, are frustrating instead of fun
Enemies and hazards repeat to generic heights
Narrative is wordy and a little eccentric

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.5
Bottom Line

A whimsical platformer polluted by obscure puzzles.

5.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

As if playing a painting, Potata: fairy flower is a puzzle platformer that is filled with visual personality. Although the game has a distinct look, the puzzles are dastardly, the obstacles repeat, and the overall lack of direction is frustrating.

Taking control of a young witch trying to find ingredients to heal her sick pet fox, the player will need to platform through environments filled with hazards and collectables. Within the first ten minutes, the player will be faced with a square pressing puzzle that provides zero indication what to do. At first, I didn’t even know it was a puzzle, let alone a mandatory element that needed to be completed in order to progress. Then, I had no clue what I was actually supposed to do as there is no indication. After several minutes of frustration, I paid a NPC all my collected coins to earn a hint but the hint didn’t even help much, just highlighting a few squares without telling you anything more. Unfortunately, I wish I could say this opening puzzle was a fluke but it is not the case. Each puzzle acts the same way, not guiding the player, and is such a shame because what should have been one of the better gameplay elements becomes the worst part.

Boss battles and level design are not much better. The player will constantly face the same annoying obstacles, especially these floating orange spikey things that hover back and forth for no reason. This super generic non-defeatable hazard is everywhere and a lazy design choice. It is even incorporated into some boss battles too.  Eventually the player finds some offensive capabilities, such as a sword swipe, but it still doesn’t truly play to the strength of the level design. There are also hundreds of floating coins to collect and items to find. These items, such a key to open a chest or a wooden plank to reach the other side, are necessary to continue which could create some tedious backtracking. Backtracking through the annoying hazards to look for that one thing that was actually in your inventory the entire time but didn’t think to use it in that one spot because there is no indication on what to do.

Potata might look like a unique platformer at first glance thanks to the whimsical visual design but winds up being an annoying puzzle platformer at best. The obtuse story and wordy dialog doesn’t provide any favors either. Patient players might have the tenacity to suffer through the obscure puzzles and collect-a-thon gameplay but other will probably just want to replay they favorite retro platformer instead.

Also available on PS4 and PC.

Also Try: Rayman Legends

Don’t Forget About: Owlboy

Wait For It: the next SteamWorld game

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Platformer, Reviews, XBOX One
FeaturedPlatformerPotataReviewSometimes YouXBOX One
, , , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Potata: fairy flower (Xbox One) Review
5.5
7
 
Ministry of Broadcast (Switch) Review
8.0
 
Praetorians HD Remaster (PC) Review
7.5
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Praetorians HD Remaster (PC) Review
 
MyGamer Visualcast: Wolf & Pigs: Out for Vengeance (PC VR)
 
Commandos 2 HD Remaster (PC) Review
 
Get Good is a tough 2.5D platformer with Twitch integration
 
Fly Punch Boom! is a anime action beat’em coming to Switch and PC soon
View All
Latest News
      
 

4-player Aqua Lungers coming to Switch eShop soon

by squallsnake on May 14, 2020
The beautifully animated couch co-op game Aqua Lungers – originally released on Steam – will be hitting the Nintendo Switch next Thursday, May 21! With support for four-player local split screen plus a single-player mode, the game’s picturesque [...]
7
 

Thunder Force AC is the next SEGA AGES release

by squallsnake on May 14, 2020
Fasten your seat belts and get to your battle stations because the Galaxy Federation needs your help! Thunder Force AC is flying, dodging, and firing its way to the SEGA AGES line-up for the Nintendo Switch on May 28, 2020! Featuring a cavalcade of [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums