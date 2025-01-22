Popotinho’s Adventures (XSX) Review

Popotinho’s Adventures is a indie platformer that fits firmly within EastAsiaSoft’s library of small, low-cost titles. While there isn’t much depth and is as straightforward as they come, this 30-minute quest is easy going and a tasteless way to boost your Gamerscore.

Oddly, the plot is entirely based around child neglect. Popotinho’s parents purposely left him alone to fend for himself. To reunite with his parents, this young child takes it upon himself to venture through a world filled with death pits, bees with deadly stingers, and countless spinning sawblades. His parents should be thrown in jail immediately for committing such a crime.

The goal is to clear all 50 stages by reaching the exit point. Each stage is nothing more than running to the right while avoiding hazards along the way, some only taking a few seconds to complete. Optional fruit can be collected, acting like coins in a Mario game, but they don’t really serve a purpose. Sure, collecting 100 will reward the player with an extra life but lives don’t mean anything. If you die, you just restart at the beginning of that stage anyway. There are no secrets, no boss battles, no secret collectibles, and no new abilities to gain. Sadly, there is no variety and all stages must be completed in sequential order.

In addition to jumping on top of enemies, the only other gimmick, if you can even call it that, is a double jump. This double jump also has a crazy flipping animation, making it seem like Popotinho is out of control. So he cannot behave properly which makes his parents leave him alone but yet he mastered a wild double jump like a madman. Very strange. Or maybe that is why his parents left him…

The simple pixel art isn’t anything special but it gets the job for such a low-cost game. Also, the one looping musical track isn’t necessarily bad, it just awkwardly resets during screen transitions instead of continuing straightaway.

Popotinho’s Adventures is as simple, straightforward, and easy going as it gets. It is not that it is poorly constructed, there just isn’t anything here. The lack of replay value, variety, and overall gameplay elements results in a forgettable experience that will only appeal to Achievement hunters looking for an easy, low-cost way to boost Gamerscore.

Not As Good As: other EastAsiaSoft platformers

Makes Me Thankful That: my parents didn’t leave me alone at a young age to fend for myself

Wait For It: a $0.99 sale

