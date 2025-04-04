Ringo’s Roundup (Switch) Review

Developed by SURT and published by RedDeer.Games, Ringo’s Roundup is a casual pathfinding puzzle game. Playing as a charming little bunny, it is your job to deliver mail to the mailboxes in the shortest, and sometimes longest, path possible.

This puzzle game is never difficult to understand but I appreciate the tutorial-as-you-go feature, with each handful of stages offering a brief explanation of the one new mechanic. Thing is, you do not directly control the bunny’s mail path. Instead, the player must place directional tiles, and sometimes jump pads, on the grid-based environment to guide the mail car through each stage in the most efficient way. Some stages also offer a bonus if players can find the longest path to complete each objective too, which is a simple-yet-fun way to increase replay value. Performing well also rewards the player with cash that can be used to unlock cosmetic changes.

Tile placement and selection is also handled in a creative way. Since there are many types of pieces available, the game implements a radial selection wheel where the player uses the analog stick to choose a piece. It works well and remains intuitive throughout. Also, there are over 100 stages to clear and “boss” stages require the player to drive over every tiles before reaching the end. So there is plenty of variety. However, it is strange there is no make-your-own-puzzle option but can see why this wasn’t included as sharing stages requires its own infrastructure, something not suited for budget friend releases.

Although the stages are paced well in terms of difficulty, a friendly hint system is included. By tapping the minus button, one of the tiles will automatically be placed in the position that is required to complete the puzzle, essentially pointing the player in the right direction. It is also possible to use this hint system a few times within each stage so the challenge never gets frustrating. Just remember that there is usually only one winning path so the game essentially makes you play how the game wants you to solve each puzzle instead of offering the freedom to choose.

The presentation is pretty much as wholesome as it gets. The bunny is not only super cute, the entire game looks like a digital storybook. Stages are composed of these bubbly, cartoony tiles, and the brief cutscenes only add to the charm. Without question, the cuteness is set to overload.

Ringo’s Roundup isn’t anything overly exciting but its isn’t meant to be. Instead, it achieves its goal in being a casual, easy-going, yet friendly puzzle game with a built-in hint system that is respectable to the player’s time. Plus, it is sort of hard not to enjoy a game that is so darn cute.

