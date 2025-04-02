Caligo (XSX) Review

Named after the primordial goddess of darkness, Caligo is an interesting one-hour walking simulator published by Sometimes You. The highlight of this $9.99 digital download is the deep and thought-provoking narrative. There is no way to win or lose, you pretty much just walk in a straight line, and the face buttons do nothing. Even though it lacks interactivity, the unique story is appreciated and respected.

It is difficult to write about this game without spoiling it, but I will do my best. Playing as a lost man who cannot remember his past, the game makes the player wonder if he is alive or dead. The plot is presented through environmental story telling and voice acting, which can be a little questionable at times. Even though this brief quest was created on a budget, it still hit the nail on the head with a fascinating pay off at the end. Again, without trying to spoil it, the player is given a choice at the conclusion and one of those choices is rather jarring and sticks with you.

This is a linear walking simulator focused on its narrative. Even though you pretty much just walk around noteworthy set pieces, there are optional pieces of art to collect. Finding them all will reward the player with the only missable Achievement. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t keep track of which ones you found in the stage select screen on the main menu, which is perhaps my biggest complaint. Oh, some areas are much bigger than others so having a sprint button would have been nice too, but don’t let these minor inconveniences distract you.

Caligo is basically one step above a visual novel due to a low amount of interactivity and the lack of excitement probably won’t appeal to the masses. However, for those who enjoy a curious story presented through an easy going pace, one with a worthwhile pay off at the end that doesn’t outstay its welcome, this can be a memorable way to spend an hour.

Not As Good As: the dialog choices in Fallout 3

Better Than: most visual novels

Wait For It: a direct sequel that tells the story of what happens after the end of this game

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

