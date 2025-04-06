Ratalaika and Shinyuden set to release forgotten Sunsoft Super Famicon title Feudal Bros Tonosama #1 in English

Ratalaika Games, Shinyuden & Sunsoft announced that Feudal Bros – Tonosama #1 will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. This game was originally released on Super Famicom.

Price: $ 5.99 / € 5.99

Release Date: 04-Apr-2025

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam

Genre: Adventure, Beat em up

Japan. The Edo period. After many years of violent wars, peace has returned to the land, but it doesn’t seem like it will last for long.

A new danger lurks in the shadows, and only two noblemen can stop it: Lord Baka, a Japanese feudal lord, and Prince Bouffon, a prince from the faraway land of France.

After they both receive a message from their deceased fathers, they set out on an adventure that will take them across Japan and beyond to track down and stop the mysterious threat.

The only problem is that their bravery is matched only by their stupidity…

Features:

-Available in English for the first time!

-Select from 2 playable characters, each with their own unique skills

-Local co-op 2-player mode

-Rewind/Turbo function: repeat something until you achieve perfection, or speed things up

-Save state function: save wherever you want to in the game, and restart from that exact point

-Screen filters: select from several filters to modify how the game looks (retro-style monitor, black-and-white, etc.)

-Gallery: view images from the original game’s manual and box design

-Cheats function: activate cheats that will make your mission a lot easier (infinite lives, invulnerability, etc.)

-Jukebox: listen to the 36 music tracks included in the game whenever you want

PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.