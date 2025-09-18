Popeye (GB, 1990) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Articles Featured GB Classic
0 60 Views
Popeye GB link banner

Popeye (Gameboy, 1990) is a Japan exclusive maze chaser with an asymmetrical link cable versus mode.

One player controls Popeye, who can eat spinach for increased speed and can eat through the hamburger barriers, while the control Brutus, who can release animals to stun Popeye. Whoever wins five rounds, marries Olive Oil, probably against her will. She will have the last laugh though because she can just divorce them and take all their stuff while receiving alimony and child support for years to come.

Also, see my Popeye 2 Gameboy link cable video here and my Super Mario Bros. Deluxe 2p multiplayer mode video here.

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

King of Ping Pong MEGAMIX

King of Ping Pong: MEGAMIX (XSX) Review

Sep 17, 2025 125 Views
the order of the snake scale review (XSX) | MyGamer

The Order of the Snake Scale (XSX) Review

Sep 15, 2025 184 Views
Hellstuck Rage With Your Friends

Hellstuck Rage With Your Friends (XSX) Review

Sep 12, 2025 471 Views
Truck Driving

Truck Driving (Switch) Review

Sep 10, 2025 600 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums