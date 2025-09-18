Popeye (GB, 1990) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Popeye (Gameboy, 1990) is a Japan exclusive maze chaser with an asymmetrical link cable versus mode.
One player controls Popeye, who can eat spinach for increased speed and can eat through the hamburger barriers, while the control Brutus, who can release animals to stun Popeye. Whoever wins five rounds, marries Olive Oil, probably against her will. She will have the last laugh though because she can just divorce them and take all their stuff while receiving alimony and child support for years to come.
Also, see my Popeye 2 Gameboy link cable video here and my Super Mario Bros. Deluxe 2p multiplayer mode video here.
