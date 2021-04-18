Point-and-Click horror adventure game Bad Dream: Coma coming to Xbox

by SquallSnake on April 18, 2021
Contents

Bad Dream: Coma, one of the most intriguing indie horror games of recent years, will hit Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on April 20th. It’s a point-and-click adventure game distinguished by its dark and disturbing atmosphere, a nightmarish setting and a non-linear story with numerous choices. Previously, the title was very positively received on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Bad Dream: Coma is a game developed by the independent Polish studio Desert Fox. It will be published on Xbox One by Ultimate Games S.A. As part of backward compatibility, the title will also be available on the Xbox Series X/S.

In Bad Dream: Coma players can count on, among others, a minimalistic graphics style and an original soundtrack. The reality of nightmares is deepened by the surreal, very disturbing atmosphere. Choices play a key role in the game, because in a Desert Fox game even the smallest decision can have a direct impact on the development of the story.

Bad Dream: Coma is one of the most intriguing and unconventional horrors of recent years, which will now become available on Microsoft consoles. In addition to the unique dreamy atmosphere, the players will also get to experience an extensive, non-linear story, which will allow them to always discover something new upon repeated playthroughs. Bad Dream: Coma is a very unique creation and one could say that it’s a must play for fans of horror and dark atmosphere” – said Rafał Jelonek, COO at Ultimate Games S.A.

Bad Dream: Coma – features:

  • darkness, sadness and unease;
  • the surreal reality of nightmares;
  • non-linear story with numerous choices;
  • amazing secrets to discover;
  • original soundtrack.

The game’s Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S release is scheduled for April 20th 2021.

