Platformer Nico Saves The State coming in May

Nico Saves The State

Followers of the notorious Dr. Voo Doom have taken over a city, demanding his release from prison. But this is merely a diversion as they gather Power Crystals to execute their true plan: teleporting their master to freedom!

With the legendary hero Jack on vacation, the fate of Ririland now rests in the hands of Nico, the not-so-heroic lab assistant of Dr. Expo Zicion. Armed with the Statephone, one of the Doctor’s eccentric inventions, Nico must rise to the challenge and SAVE the day.

The Statephone is no ordinary device. It allows Nico to SAVE different aspects of his state and LOAD them later to navigate obstacles, solve intricate puzzles, and defeat formidable enemies.

  • SAVE your position to return to it later, even if the path to it has been blocked!
  • SAVE your momentum while bouncing on a spring to execute a double jump later!
  • SAVE your inventory and LOAD it after using an item to double it, then SAVE it again for infinite items!
  • … and more!

The possibilities are endless, and the power is in your hands.

Features:
-Innovative SAVE STATE mechanic inspired by popular emulator features
-Cute and colorful 2.5D pixel graphics
-Visual novel-like hand drawn story scenes
-40 captivating levels spread across 4 different environments
-25+ funky, catchy music tracks inspired by the 90s gaming era

The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 02-May-2025 on the following platforms:

-Nintendo Switch
-Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
-PlayStation 5
-PlayStation 4

PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.

  • Xbox One and Xbox Series X version will have Smart Delivery.

