Pixel platformer Red Pippy coming to modern consoles

Ratalaika Games & Magnific Studios announced that Red Pippy will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 November 28, 2025.

Red Pippy is a charming 2D pixel art platformer that follows the journey of a little red bird in pursuit of its biggest dream: learning to fly!

With each level, Pippy learns new skills as he navigates vibrant and perilous environments, jumping across platforms and overcoming obstacles that bring him closer to his ultimate goal. Will he prove that he’s ready to conquer the skies?

Get ready for a journey full of cuteness, adventure, and perseverance in Red Pippy!

Features:

-New abilities are unlocked as the little bird’s journey progresses.

-Classic Pixel Art Platformer Style.

-8-Bit Chiptune Soundtrack.

-Exciting challenges and creative enemies require skill and precision to overcome.

-60 Levels.

The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 28-Nov-2025.