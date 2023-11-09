Pipe Dream (GB, 1990) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Published by Bulletproof Software, the same company that released the original Gameboy version of Tetris, ported Pipe Dream to the Gameboy.

Strangely, it features a pretty robust-for-the-time multiplayer mode despite not showcasing the standard Link Pak icon on the front of the box art and not mention anything about multiplayer on the back on the box.

Type-A is Vs mode while Type-B is a surprise co-op mode. Both are fun and hold up well even today.

