Physics puzzler Maggie the Magnet coming to console

by SquallSnake on September 12, 2022
Maggie the Magnet
There’s nothing Maggie loves more than scientific experiments! She’s an animated magnet, capable of turning her magnetic powers on and off whenever she wants. Sensing the potential for scientific discoveries, she opened her own laboratory and now there’s only one key component separating her from having fun and exploring her capabilities. She needs someone to oversee the experiments! Are you up for the task?

Maggie the Magnet is a physics-based puzzle game, in which all the gameplay is centered around a single button. Holding it down enables Maggie’s magnetic powers, thus making her fly in the direction of the magnet point, a metal plate with 4 magnets attached to it. Releasing it allows Maggie to perform all sorts of aerial stunts as she flies over gaps using gravity and built-up momentum. Fling Maggie around the laboratory and experiment with the unique layout of more than 150 challenging levels!

  • Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: September 14, 2022
  • Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

-Use gravity and magnetic attraction to navigate tricky single-screen stages!
-Solve environmental puzzles involving physics and scientific principles.
-Fling yourself around the lab with accessible one-button controls!
-Master more than 150 challenging levels.
-Enjoy cute adaptive visuals that change with the soundtrack!

