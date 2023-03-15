Peppa Pig: World Adventures trailer here

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Global icon Peppa Pig is back with her new game Peppa Pig: World Adventures. In this interactive story, players can travel the world with Peppa taking in some of the most iconic places on the planet including Australia, New York and London. The game will be available March 17, 2023 on pretty much all consoles and PC.

Fans can also create their family and friends in the game and build a home in Peppa’s neighborhood.