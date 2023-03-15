Peppa Pig: World Adventures trailer here

Global icon Peppa Pig is back with her new game Peppa Pig: World Adventures. In this interactive story, players can travel the world with Peppa taking in some of the most iconic places on the planet including Australia, New York and London. The game will be available March 17, 2023 on pretty much all consoles and PC.
Fans can also create their family and friends in the game and build a home in Peppa’s neighborhood.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart now available
Outright Games in partnership with Cyber Group Studios announced the release of Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart. The first ever kart racing game in the Gigantosaurus franchise, is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox [...]
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart racing onto consoles in 2023
Outright Games in partnership with Cyber Group Studios announced that Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart will release next year, in 2023. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia. [...]
The new Addams Family game is now available on consoles and PC
Metro Goldwyn Mayer and Outright Games with developer studio PHL Collective launched the very first console game for the CGI version of ‘The Addams Family,’ ‘The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem’. Based on the new animated feature [...]
Comments