Peppa Pig: World Adventures trailer here

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 15, 2023
Playstation 4
4
0
previous article
Planet Cube: Edge (XSX) Review with stream
Peppa Pig World Adventures
Contents

Global icon Peppa Pig is back with her new game Peppa Pig: World Adventures. In this interactive story, players can travel the world with Peppa taking in some of the most iconic places on the planet including Australia, New York and London. The game will be available March 17, 2023 on pretty much all consoles and PC.

Fans can also create their family and friends in the game and build a home in Peppa’s neighborhood.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Kids Games, News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX OneXbox Series X
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Planet Cube: Edge (XSX) Review with stream
6.0
4
 
Farmer’s Father: Save the Innocence Review (PC)
8.0
 
Painter Simulator Review (PC): Early Access Demo Review
6.5
Platforms
 
Rusted Moss
Grapple-vania Rusted Moss coming to Steam soon
 
Contraband Police
Contraband Police now available on PC – trailer here
 
header 1
Farmer’s Father: Save the Innocence Review (PC)
 
Painter Simulator Review (PC): Early Access Demo Review
 
Snow Plowing Simulator
Snow Plowing Simulator (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Peppa Pig World Adventures

Peppa Pig: World Adventures trailer here

by SquallSnake on March 15, 2023
Global icon Peppa Pig is back with her new game Peppa Pig: World Adventures. In this interactive story, players can travel the world with Peppa taking in some of the most iconic places on the planet including Australia, New York and London. The game will [...]
4
 
Rusted Moss

Grapple-vania Rusted Moss coming to Steam soon

by SquallSnake on March 14, 2023
PLAYISM announced that Rusted Moss will soon release on Steam. Rusted Moss is an action-packed Metroidvania inspired by folktales and desolate landscapes. Fern is a changeling set out on a mysterious mission while Fae invades the human realm. Players will [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums