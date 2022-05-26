P.3 (Switch) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on May 26, 2022
Switch
0
previous article
Mechanic Battle mixes racing with car fixing - now available on Switch
P3
Contents
Item Reviewed

P.3 (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Tries something new in the shmup genre – ship is constantly moving
There are a couple CRT filters available if that is your thing
Liberal continue system

Negatives

Decent soundtrack but doesn’t fit the feel of the gameplay
Hard stops to upgrade ship is awkwardly jarring

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.0
Bottom Line

P.3 deserves a pat on the back for trying something a little different in the shooter genre but winds up sounding better on paper than in actual gameplay.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

P.3 is a challenging vertical shooter with a gimmick, for better and worse. Although the retro vibe is strong and looks visually appealing, complete with optional CRT filters and border options, P.3 is overly difficulty due to the simple yet tedious control scheme as the playable ship is always on the move. 

Constantly moving means you are never truly in control. Sometimes this isn’t an issue, like in the early opening moments of the first stage, but quickly becomes a trial of mastery as the player is often tasked with avoiding incoming barriers, storms of bullets, and throngs of enemies, often all simultaneously. It also possible to unleash a powerful, short-burst attack using a combination of the analog stick and the opposite shoulder button, and it definitely adds some needed flare, but the small amount of this super attack often puts the player more in harm’s way and isn’t worth taking the damage.

The good news comes from the infinite continues. You will die a lot but checkpoints can be spaced far apart, setting players back just when you think you actually made a bit of progress. To help offset the high difficulty, the player can periodically upgrade the ship in a few different categories. Unfortunately, the game freezes the action the moment an upgrade becomes available which is rather jarring. Every other shooter has upgrades the player can collect in real time. Hard stopping with each upgrade, then getting killed right when gameplay continues because you didn’t remember that was laser was coming your way, is a frustrating mess.

The soundtrack, although composed with quality, doesn’t necessarily fit the dark, space mood of the gameplay. Instead, players are subjected to a happy-go-lucky carnival-ish soundtrack which just doesn’t match the game.  The vertical nature of the gameplay only fits a fraction of screen too, leaving twice as much border than actual game screen.

I like a good shooter just as much as the next guy but P.3 has issues. Instead of giving players pixel perfect play control, a ton of enemies to kill, and a rewarding power-up systems, P.3 deserves credit for trying something new but falters well short of the finish line.

Not As Good As: most Cotton games

Play It Instead: Crimzon Clover

Don’t Forget About: Natsuki Chronicles

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedReviewShooterSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
P.3 (Switch) Review
5.0
 
Nirvana: Pilot Yume (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.0
 
Cotton Fantasy: Superlative Night Dreams (PS4) Review with full pla...
8.5
Platforms
 
DRAINUS
2D side scrolling shooter Drainus now available on Steam
 
Greed fall II
GreedFall 2 – The Dying World first trailer here
 
sniperfeat
Sniper Elite 5 Preview
 
Flippin Kaktus
Action title Flippin Kaktus now available on console and PC
 
Souldiers
Retro action-RPG Souldiers set for June release
View All
Latest News
      
 
Mechanic Battle

Mechanic Battle mixes racing with car fixing – now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on May 25, 2022
Mechanic Battle, a unique game that combines arcade racing with work as a car mechanic, will premiere this May 25. The creators described the game as a mix of Micro Machines-style races and elements known from the Car Mechanic Simulator. Mechanic Battle [...]
15
 
IndestructoTank

Classic Flash game IndestructoTank! getting digital and physical release on original Gameboy

by SquallSnake on May 25, 2022
Retro publisher Incube8 Games and indie developer Antony Lavelle, announce that IndestructoTank!  for the Nintendo Game Boy will be getting released on physical cartridge soon, in addition to a digital release. IndestructoTank! is an arcade style [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums