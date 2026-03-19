Overpowered 2 – Crux of Fate gets March 2026 release date

Within these walls, your fate rests in the hands of luck. Overpowered 2 – Crux of Fate is a survival shooter where you’ll have to surround yourself with the most powerful weapons you can find in order to fend off relentless waves of enemy monsters! But as you will soon discover, in this arena your luck increases with each failed attempt, and your determination will ultimately be rewarded!

Enter a dark arena where everything is out to kill you. The action ensues in top-down retro pixel art style where you control a lone human combatant, strategically navigating in every direction and around columns to keep incoming enemy hordes at a safe distance, but still within striking range. Start by selecting a single weapon, then pick up experience drops to level up and improve gear or choose additional armaments. Collect hearts to recover health, gain temporary speed boosts and more! How long can you hang on?