Overpower 2: Crux of Fate (PS5) Review

Sequel to Overpowered 1: Mars Infestation, Overpowered 2: Crux of Fate is essentially more of the same but with some key differences.

Both games are auto-shooting Survivor titles but the original had players moving room to room Smash T.V.-style. Here in the sequel, there is only one room big it is much bigger and the screen can scroll. This doesn’t necessarily make the game any better though, just different. In fact, having just one, empty stage is actually pretty boring. Just like the first game, the entire presentation is much too dark. At one point I thought I got stuck in the middle of the screen but there was actually a hard-to-see statue there blocking my path.

The core gameplay followes the same formula as most other rogue survivor titles. Each defeated enemy drops XP. Collect enough XP to gain a level in which the player can choose from either a buff or a new weapon. Survive a set number of stages to see the end. Unfortunately, without boss battles, different environments, and a variety of enemies, the 45-minutes it takes to clear the game with all the Achievments offers little to no replay value. The one music track also loops and becomes annoying quickly and it is actually comical watching your little soldier dude moonwalk all over the place while floating weapons magically attack all around him. Also, the banner art looks awesome, making it appear as if this game is a crazy, detailed alien adventure, but the pixelated visuals look nothing like the banner, which is a little misleading.

However, I want to make one thing super clear. This game is $2.99 at full price. For a three-dollar game, it offers some decent, mindless fun while it lasts. In fact, I am sort of surprised this game doesn’t cost like five or six bucks instead. So it is hard to knock a game when the default asking price is already impulse-buy low. It is a worthy sequel, enjoyable for what it is, and Achievement hunters should also take note.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

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