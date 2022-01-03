One Hand Clapping (Xbox One) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 3, 2022
XBOX One
4
0
previous article
White Shadows (Xbox Series X) Review with stream
next article
GBA Single-Pak link - DRIVEN
One Hand Clapping
Contents
Item Reviewed

One Hand Clapping (Xbox One) Review

Author
Positives

Simplified visuals are rather pleasant
Easy going approach makes this a platformer anyone can play
Using the mic is a unique and brave concept

Negatives

Using the mic to complete tasks every few seconds gets tiring
The game often doesn’t encourage beautiful singing – you can make any noise to do the thing

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.0
Bottom Line

It is brave for a developer to require the use of a microphone in a platformer and works just about as well as you’d expect.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

A 2D puzzle platformer created by Bad Dream Games and published by HandyGames, which is related to THQ, One Hand Clapping earns some brownie points for its entirely unique approach – the game requires a mic and the player must sing to complete tasks. There is some great potential here but unfortunately gets tiresome quickly.

Before getting to the mic support, this platformer is rather pretty, using a very simple yet effective art style composed of soft pastels and basic geometric shapes. It is a pleasant and wholesome visual style that works in conjunction with the thoughtful soundtrack. One stage you’re jumping on top of brightly colored buildings, the next you’re walking through dark shadows with creepy eyes watching your every move. Although you are alone, your voice can light the way, literally.

The player has direct control of the playable character but activating anything requires the use of noise being projected into a microphone. It is important to note, this game cannot start without a mic plugged into the controller. Need to activate that thing, hum into the mic. Have to light the way, sing anything. Obstacle needs clearing, shout into your headset. By the end of the first stage, I had to rest because I simply did not want to speak any more. For the most part, the player can yell, shout, sing, talk, hum, or even breath into the mic. It doesn’t matter as long as it detects noise. There are times when the game requires a certain pitch, but found this to be highly inaccurate and annoying.

By the second stage, I just wanted to press the “X” button to perform the task instead of shouting into my mic. If there was a Rock Band-like real time tone meter to guide the player’s voice, then there is incentive to perform well.  Here, you can fart into your headset to complete the task, it doesn’t matter. The difficulty is also on the very casual side, never reaching difficult status. While the easy going approach is not necessarily bad, it just makes it more boring than it should be.

If the mic support was an optional way to play this game, or perhaps only using it in select circumstances, then the experience would have been better for it. Maybe a patch will come through but in the meantime, if you hated blowing into your mic on your DS (The Legend of Zelda Spirit Tracks being the worst) then you probably know the level of annoyance to expect with this otherwise slightly above average platformer.

Also Try: Odama (GameCube)  

Better Than: Haunting Ground (PS2)

Wait For It: the next SingStar

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Platformer, Reviews, XBOX One
FeaturedPlatformerReviewXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
One Hand Clapping (Xbox One) Review
5.0
4
 
White Shadows (Xbox Series X) Review with stream
8.0
 
Trash Quest (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.5
Platforms
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (PC) Review with stream
 
Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue
MyGamer Visual Cast – Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue (PC)
 
Lonely Mountains Downhills Rileys Return
Lonely Mountains: Downhill gets free Riley’s Return DLC
 
Retired Mens Nude Beach Volleyball League
MyGamer Visual Cast – Retired Men’s Nude Beach Volleyball League (PC)
 
Cave Storys Secret Santa
Cave Story’s Secret Santa is currently free on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store
View All
Latest News
      
 
Xbox sale green

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of December 28, 2021

by SquallSnake on December 29, 2021
The following discounts are available through January 2, 2022. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes A Way Out EA Play 70% Countdown Sale ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Countdown Sale Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox One, [...]
14
 
PS Jan 2022

These are the free Playstation games for January 2022

by SquallSnake on December 29, 2021
Sony announced the following games will be free to PS+ members in January 2022. Persona 5 Strikers | PS4Jump into the stylish world of Persona in an all-new story featuring the Phantom Thieves as they embark on an epic road trip across Japan. A summer [...]
84
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums