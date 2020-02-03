Nintendo 3DS theme – Spotlight: Princess Peach walkthrough

by squallsnake on February 3, 2020
3DS
3
0
Contents

Currently available for 100 Platinum Coins via the MyNintendo program, this 3DS/2DS theme has to be the most girly theme yet.

This quick video simply walks through everything that is included with this theme.

Video embedded here:

