New keychain controller ATOM+ coming from CRKD

CRKD announced ATOM+, the next evolution of its collectible keychain controller, designed to deliver powerful gameplay in an ultra-compact form.

Expected to begin shipping from June 2026, the ATOM+ is compatible with a wide variety of gaming platforms including Nintendo® Switch™ 2 | 1, PC, mobile devices, tablets, and Smart TVs, bringing big features to a small package, and delivering full-fat gaming on the go.

Small enough to attach to a keychain, backpack or just about anywhere you can imagine, the ATOM+ defies convention, expanding upon the original ATOM with a host of sophisticated features including Thumbsticks for maximum gaming compatibility, and utilizing TMR (Tunnelling Magnetoresistance), technology, a next-generation magnetic sensor designed to forever eliminate Stick Drift, and provide superior precision compared to traditional mechanical Thumbsticks or Hall Effect sensors.

Good things come in small packages, and here the ATOM+ excels at showing off, with a full set of controls including dual Thumbsticks, action buttons, digital triggers, shoulder buttons, and toggle controls, providing players with a familiar controller layout in an ultra-portable format.

The ATOM+ connects via Bluetooth®, allowing for effortless wireless pairing with your chosen device, while a built-in rechargeable battery powered via USB-C ensures players can stay charged and ready to go get gaming wherever they may be.

Fun, functional and highly collectible, the ATOM+ includes a wrist strap that allows players to secure their controller while playing or attach it to a backpack, bag, or keychain when not in use.

Gamers can further customize their controller experience through the CRKD Companion App, where they can remap buttons, adjust vibration feedback, update firmware, and manage their device settings through the CRKD CTRL dashboard.

The ATOM+ also integrates with the CRKD True Collection System, allowing owners to register their product within the CRKD app to reveal their controller’s unique product number and rarity rank, adding it to their personal digital collection of CRKD products.

The full list of features for ATOM+ include:

Pocket-Sized Design – ultra-compact controller small enough to take anywhere

Zero Stick Drift – powered by precision TMR Thumbsticks

Bluetooth Connectivity – wireless play across Switch, PC, mobile, tablets, and Smart TVs

Rechargeable Battery – USB-C charging for convenient on-the-go power

Dual Four-Way Toggle Buttons – quick access to system functions

Vibration Feedback – rumble for compatible games

Motion Control – support for motion-enabled gameplay

Turbo Mode – automate repeated button inputs for faster gameplay

Programmable Buttons – remap controls through the CRKD Companion App

CRKD Companion App Support – adjust settings, remap inputs, and update firmware

True Collection System Integration – register your controller and reveal its rarity rank and product number

Wrist Strap Included – attach to your wrist, backpack, or keychain

The ATOM+ will be available in four colors:

The ATOM+ will be available in four colors: Smoke Black

Glacier Blue

Retro Purple

Pal Grey

“ATOM+ takes everything players loved about the original ATOM and pushes the concept even further, proof positive that great things can come in small packages,” said Jack Guinchard, CRKD Global Brand Manager. “By integrating TMR Thumbsticks and expanding the control layout while keeping the controller incredibly compact, we’ve created a portable gamepad that’s powerful enough for modern gameplay while still being small enough to take anywhere.”

The ATOM+ is expected to begin shipping from late June 2026, with an SRP of $29.99 / €34.99 / £29.99 / A$54.99.