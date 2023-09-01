Neko Journey (PS4) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 1, 2023
Playstation 4
5
0
previous article
The Shape of Things (Switch) Review
Neko Journey
Contents
Item Reviewed

Neko Journey (PS4) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Will take 2-3 hours to earn the Platinum trophy
The chunky polygonal visual style is weirdly unique

Negatives

Floaty controls with awkward physics are annoying at best
The mumbling voice work and poor translation is off putting
Sometimes difficult to distinguish foreground from background

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
4.0
Bottom Line

A 2.5D platformer with floaty controls, bland stage design, and mumbling voice work that will make you want to use ear plugs.

4.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Unlike the weirdly experimental Neko Secret Room and the bizarre open world-style Neko Secret Homecoming, Neko Journey is a 2.5D platformer. Developed by a small team and published by EastAsiaSoft, this latest Neko title lacks polish and direction.

Borrowing assets from other games created by this developer, like Drunken Fist 2 for example, the visuals are purposely composed of chunky polygons. Not to be confused with low quality, it just definitely has a unique visual style that is carried through many of their titles. Unfortunately, the soundtrack isn’t great and the mumbling voice work is ear piercingly horrific.  It is like Animal Crossing-speak only not cute and highly annoying.

While the voice work can be excused since it can be toggled to the off position in the menu, the poor translation cannot. Also, the floaty controls lack precision so many jumps rely on luck. There is no attack maneuver but, like Mario, Neko can jump on the heads on enemies to defeat them.  Boss battles are also acts of attrition and contain wonky hit boxes. If you watch my stream embedded in this article, you’ll see that there are some poorly placed and poorly designed stage hazards that do not add to the fun of the game; they make it annoying and frustrating.  Also, since this is 2.5D, sometimes elements in the foreground interfere with your field of vision and background elements can be easily mistaken as interactive assets. For example, I fell off a bridge because there was a wooden plank in the background which looks like it was a natural extension of the walkable foreground.

At an attempt to increase playability, the game rates the player’s performance at the end of each stage. By defeating all the enemies, collecting all the coins, and beating the Par times, the player can earn 3 stars per stage. However, the star related to time is tedious on almost all stages. You really need to speed run in order to unlock that one star. And by the way, these stars don’t really mean anything or actually do anything. Coins, at least on rare occasions, can be spent to earn a poorly translated tip on how to defeat a boss.

While it is by no means a quality platformer, PS4 players might want to take note since each Trophy is tied to completing each stage. Sure, you’ll have to finish the game to unlock that Platinum but it only takes a couple hours. And like other games in the series you can modify the outfit and physical features of Neko in the customizing menu, but this doesn’t alter gameplay in any way.

Not As Good As: Ayo The Clown

Also Try: Stitchy in Tooki Trouble

Don’t Forget About: MagiCat

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Platformer, Playstation 4, Reviews
EastAsiaSoftFeaturedPlatformerPS4Review
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Neko Journey (PS4) Review with stream
4.0
5
 
The Shape of Things (Switch) Review
8.0
 
The Making of Karateka (XSX) Review
9.0
Platforms
 
Scarlet Tower
MyGamer Visual Cast – Scarlet Tower (PC)
 
https://www.mortalkombat.com/
Mortal Kombat 1 Preview: A Gory Reboot
 
NACON 600 PRO HX
NACON announces dual wireless 600 PRO headsets
 
Shinorubi
First look at manic shooter Shinorubi
 
Shadow of the Ninja Reborn
Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn coming Spring 2024
View All
Latest News
      
 
Sentry City

Sentry City is a side-scroller inspired by BladeRunner with September Switch release

by SquallSnake on August 30, 2023
Flynn’s Arcade has revealed they next release, Sentry City, to be launched September 28th on Nintendo Switch. It is a Cyberpunk-style side-scroller nice tribute to BladeRunner. Sentry City is a cyberpunk-style side-scroller with gameplay that is [...]
6
 
Mugen Souls Z Switch

JRPG Mugen Souls Z coming to Switch in September

by SquallSnake on August 30, 2023
EastAsiaSoft confirmed an official release date for anime-style JRPG Mugen Souls Z, sequel to cult favorite Mugen Souls, coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop in North America, Europe and Hong Kong on September 14th. Pre-orders for the physical editions are [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums