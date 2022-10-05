MyGamer Visual Cast – Turbo Kid demo (PC)

This week, me and Gillman try out the newly released demo version of Turbo Kid, a BMX Metroid-style game based on the movie.
In Turbo Kid, you take on the role of The Kid, a lone warrior on a quest to cross the Wasteland in a retro-style exploration adventure with the outrageously funny gore that made the film so much fun.
The game will feature a brand new story, over the top gore, five sprawling worlds to explore, non-linear narrative, multiple mini games, in game comic book, and many more.
