MyGamer Visual Cast – Turbo Kid demo (PC)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 5, 2022
PC
1
0
Turbo Kid
This week, me and Gillman try out the newly released demo version of Turbo Kid, a BMX Metroid-style game based on the movie.

In Turbo Kid, you take on the role of The Kid, a lone warrior on a quest to cross the Wasteland in a retro-style exploration adventure with the outrageously funny gore that made the film so much fun.

The game will feature a brand new story, over the top gore, five sprawling worlds to explore, non-linear narrative, multiple mini games, in game comic book, and many more.

About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
