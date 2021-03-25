MyGamer Visual Cast: Torchlight III

Torchlight III is now available on both PC and Xbox GamePass. Although Squall already covered it here, Gillman wanted to check out this action RPG.
Enjoy the stream embedded below:
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Beat’em up action game Shing! announced for Switch and PS4
Developer Mass Creation and publishers PixelHeart / Just for games announced a new Switch/PS4 game called Shing! It’s an old-fashioned beat’em up that offers gameplay in a spirited adventure with a band of joking warriors. Discover fast and [...]
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (Xbox One) Review
Werewolves have to be one of the most under-utilized supernatural characters in video games. Other than Altered Beast, which is more of a wolf-man as opposed to a full werewolf, what other games come to mind that focus on these hulking beasts? Sabrewulf [...]
Golden Force (Xbox One) Review with stream
A retro-style run-and-gun platformer, Golden Force thickly layers an old school vibe. The eye-catching pixel art is vividly colored and well animated while the steep challenge will have you screaming obscenities at your screen. Be warned, this [...]
Comments