MyGamer Visual Cast: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch)

by squallsnake on October 8, 2020
Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a nifty but flawed collection. With no option to invert the camera, this game is literally unplayable for Squall while Gillman can’t beat the waterpackless Mario Sunshine levels. The music player is also as basic can be which is also disappointing.

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

