MyGamer Visual Cast: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch)

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a nifty but flawed collection. With no option to invert the camera, this game is literally unplayable for Squall while Gillman can’t beat the waterpackless Mario Sunshine levels. The music player is also as basic can be which is also disappointing.
Enjoy the stream embedded below:
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei (Switch) Review
Originally released in 1989 for the Mega Drive in Japan, Herzog Zwei became a bit of a cult classic amongst fans. Although it set an impressive standard for the real-time strategy genre, it was perhaps most known for its legendary difficulty. Even with [...]
Bartlow’s Dread Machine (Xbox One) Review
Modeled after a penny arcade machine created in the early 1900s, Bartlow’s Dream Machine is one of the most unique and charming twin-stickers you’ll ever play. There are annoying moments of wild difficulty spikes but the overall presentation and [...]
Her Majesty’s Ship (Switch) Review
Her Majesty’s Ship puts the player in control of a naval military ship on a quest to increase rank, expand the vessel and crew, and defeat other nations. With a complicated UI, micro managing everything can become complex and ultimately becomes a clicker [...]
Comments