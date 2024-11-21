MyGamer Visual Cast – S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (XSX)

This week, Gillman and I play through the opening of STALKER 2 because it was released on Xbox GamePass. I never played the original games but Gillman played all of them so he knows way more about this series than I do. During the stream, I start doing some research on this game/series and find out that this sequel has been majorly delayed, which is interesting.
