MyGamer Visual Cast – S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (XSX)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

This week, Gillman and I play through the opening of STALKER 2 because it was released on Xbox GamePass. I never played the original games but Gillman played all of them so he knows way more about this series than I do. During the stream, I start doing some research on this game/series and find out that this sequel has been majorly delayed, which is interesting.

SquallSnake
