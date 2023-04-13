MyGamer Visual Cast – Rusted Moss (PC)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on April 13, 2023
PC
4
0
previous article
Cannon Dancer (XSX) Review
next article
Turn based JRPG Mugen Souls gets Switch release date
Rusted Moss
Contents

Rusted Moss is a quality Metroidvania by Playism. The pixel art is gorgeous and the twin-stick control grapple gun is super cool.

I was very excited to have the opportunity to check out this game and it didn’t disappoint.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Videocasts
FeaturedPCPlayismvideocast
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Steel Defier (XSX) Review with stream
8.0
8
 
FurryFury: Smash & Roll (Switch) Review
8.0
 
Kujlevka (PC Early Access) Review
6.5
Platforms
 
Rusted Moss
MyGamer Visual Cast – Rusted Moss (PC)
 
feat
Kujlevka (PC Early Access) Review
 
Steel Empire Chronciles
Shmup Steel Empire – Chronicles coming soon
 
Bloodhound PC
MyGamer Visual Cast – Bloodhound (PC – Early Access) – full playthrough
 
Dogfight A Sausage Bomber Story
4p co-op shooter Dogfight: A Sausage Bomber Story releasing soon – trailer here
View All
Latest News
      
 
Mugen Souls

Turn based JRPG Mugen Souls gets Switch release date

by SquallSnake on April 13, 2023
Join Chou-Chou on her mission to conquer the universe and its seven worlds! In this anime-style JRPG, you’ll take command of trusty companion Altis, loyal peon Ryuto and more, as Chou-Chou turns the heroes and demon lords of each world into her personal [...]
1
 
Mangavania

Mangavania coming to consoles end of April 2023

by SquallSnake on April 12, 2023
Mangavania will be released on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and Microsoft Store on April 26, 2023 for $4.99. Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Store versions got -20% discount during two [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums