MyGamer Visual Cast: Rouge Legacy 2 (PC Early Access)

by SquallSnake on January 8, 2021
Contents

Enjoying the original, Gillman decided to pick up Rogue Legacy 2 on PC even though it is still in Early Access. We decided to give this anticipated sequel a try and can easily see the potential for the final product.

Stream is embedded below:

Featured, PC, Videocasts
Featuredvideocast
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
