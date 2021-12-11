MyGamer Visual Cast – Retired Men’s Nude Beach Volleyball League (PC)

Yes, this is a real game and is made by the same guy who made Soda Drinker Pro, another really obscure first person soda drinking game.
For reference, here is my Soda Drinker Pro (Xbox One version) review from 2016.
Me and Gillman play through the opening week to see what exactly is happening in this game. We learn it is almost like a visual novel or choose-your-own-adventure game but with some volleyball segments in-between. Curious to see where it goes, how it will end, and if there are multiple endings.
SquallSnake
About the Author
