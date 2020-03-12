An obvious clone of Castlevania Symphony of the Night, Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- could easily be mistaken as a sequel to Konami’s fan favorite title.
Like the Touhou titles, Team Ladybug/Playism/WhySoSerious? have plans to release this title episodically. Just starting Steam Early Access for stage 1, we play through this ‘Vania clone and wind up getting killed by the end boss (because we needed to grind a few more levels plus we totally suck).
You can watch our stream embedded below:
squallsnake
