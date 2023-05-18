MyGamer Visual Cast – Ravenlok (XSX)

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

This week, me and Gillman play through some of Ravenlok because it is a newly released game on Xbox GamePass. Although it begins as a slow paced adventure game, it eventually turns into a fast action RPG with brutal combat.

Playing as a little boy, you are transported to a new world by getting sucked through a mirror, pull a sword out of a rock, then go on murderous rampage against once peaceful mushroom people. This is actually a super dark game once you think about it, as we explain in this stream.

You can also pet the dog.