MyGamer Visual Cast – Ravenlok (XSX)

by SquallSnake on May 18, 2023
Ravenlok
This week, me and Gillman play through some of Ravenlok because it is a newly released game on Xbox GamePass. Although it begins as a slow paced adventure game, it eventually turns into a fast action RPG with brutal combat.

Playing as a little boy, you are transported to a new world by getting sucked through a mirror, pull a sword out of a rock, then go on murderous rampage against once peaceful mushroom people. This is actually a super dark game once you think about it, as we explain in this stream.

You can also pet the dog.

About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
