MyGamer Visual Cast: Inexistence Rebirth (PC)

by squallsnake on June 28, 2020
PC
7
0
Contents

Inexistence Rebirth is a newly released PC title made by a small indie team that used to work for Ubisoft. Unfortunately, our save file when we fired up the game was gone. Then we decided to start up a new save for the stream. However, upon death, our game didn’t save even though we clearly saved at a dedicated save point. This annoying bug cut our stream short but at least you can witness some of that this Metroidvania has to offer.

Stream is embedded below:

