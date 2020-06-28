MyGamer Visual Cast: Inexistence Rebirth (PC)

Inexistence Rebirth is a newly released PC title made by a small indie team that used to work for Ubisoft. Unfortunately, our save file when we fired up the game was gone. Then we decided to start up a new save for the stream. However, upon death, our game didn’t save even though we clearly saved at a dedicated save point. This annoying bug cut our stream short but at least you can witness some of that this Metroidvania has to offer.
Stream is embedded below:
squallsnake
About the Author
