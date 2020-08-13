MyGamer Visual Cast: Hellbound

by squallsnake on August 13, 2020
PC
3
0
previous article
Drill Deal Borehole has free Alpha on PC
next article
nakana.io's next game is Journey of the Broken Circle and will be available in September 2020
Contents

Hellbound is a modern FPS heavily inspired by classic titles from the 90s like Doom and Quake.

For only $15, this is a pretty solid game. Enjoy the stream below:

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Videocasts
FeaturedPCvideocast
, ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Tiny Racer (Switch) Review
3.0
7
 
Escape from Tethys (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
Steam Tactics (Xbox One) Review
7.5
Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Hellbound
 
Drill Deal Borehole has free Alpha on PC
 
Bounty Battle gets September 2020 release date
 
Infernal Radiation exorcises PC August 10th
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Forager (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 

nakana.io’s next game is Journey of the Broken Circle and will be available in September 2020

by squallsnake on August 13, 2020
Nakana.io announced Journey of the Broken Circle will launch this September on Switch, PC, and iOS. It’s a story-driven platformer about relationships and feelings in general, where forming a couple with a new character gives the player new [...]
3
 

Drill Deal Borehole has free Alpha on PC

by squallsnake on August 12, 2020
A new economic strategy, Drill Deal: Borehole (Alpha), debuts on PC. The release date for this free oil platform simulator has been set for August 10th this year. The new game from the Polish studio A2 Softworks distinguishes itself through, among others, [...]
15
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums