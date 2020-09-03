MyGamer Visual Cast: Giraffe and Annika (Xbox One)

Also released on PS4 and Switch, Giraffe and Annika is a laid back 3rd person Metroidvania style adventure game with rhythm elements in boss battles. As we start are stream, we are baffled at the lack of a jump feature and a way to defend ourselves the floating ghosts. But then the game opens up after we take down the first boss… once we get a grip on the rhythm combat. This game is super chill and has some outstanding music.
Enjoy the stream embedded below:
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PC) Review
Yakuza Kiwami 2 was released for the PS4 almost exactly 2 years ago. This was during a time that Sega was desperately releasing as many Yakuza, and Yakuza-like, titles as they could in a short period of time. Now that the dust has settled, and [...]
Zombie Driver: Immortal Edition (PS4) Review
Exor Studios, developers behind the underrated X-Morph: Defense, has recently released Zombie Driver: Immortal Edition digitally on PS4. What makes this PS4 release unique is the free cross-buy from the PS3 version. Back in June 2018, Sony gave away [...]
Getting 6k badges in the Nintendo Badge Arcade (3DS) reveals secret CODE WORD
Several months ago, I hit 5,000 badges in the Nintendo Badge Arcade. I pretty much been milking the free plays since this pay-to-play app was first launched in 2014. I did not spend a single cent in this app. Each day the player gets 2 free plays, then [...]
Comments