MyGamer Visual Cast: Giraffe and Annika (Xbox One)

Also released on PS4 and Switch, Giraffe and Annika is a laid back 3rd person Metroidvania style adventure game with rhythm elements in boss battles. As we start are stream, we are baffled at the lack of a jump feature and a way to defend ourselves the floating ghosts. But then the game opens up after we take down the first boss… once we get a grip on the rhythm combat. This game is super chill and has some outstanding music.

Enjoy the stream embedded below: