MyGamer Visual Cast – Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue (PC)

by SquallSnake on December 17, 2021
PC
Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue
Mixing really well done 2D sprites with a 3D environment supported by shifting camera angles, Firegirl is unique not only for its visual style but also its gameplay premise.

We played through the first few stages to demonstrate this newly released gameplay.

SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
