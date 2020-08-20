MyGamer Visual Cast: Fall Guys (PC/PS4)

by squallsnake on August 20, 2020
Fall Guys, which has to be one of the dumbest but most funnest games ever made, has reached a huge install base as the free August 2020 PS+ PS4 digital download and on PC. Why did it take so long for a game like Fall Guys to come out? It is so simple but yet so catchy.

Although we didn’t win any crowns, we still had a good time fumbling through the pack during our stream this week.

