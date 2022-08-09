MyGamer Visual Cast – Crystal Project (PC)

For a $13 game made by one dude, this is a fun, detailed game that Gillman highly enjoys. I had zero knowledge of this game and Gillman suggested we stream it and I am glad we did. This game was released in Spring 2022.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Power Wash Simulator (Xbox Series X) Review
From the studio the behind Surge, Power Wash Simulator is the latest creation of FuturLab Games. With the previously released (on Xbox) House Flipper taking away the stresses of day-to-day life, Power Wash Simulator couldn’t have come at a better [...]
Arsonist Heaven (Xbox One) Review with stream
A 2D side-scrolling action platformer, Arsonist Heaven gives players an excuse to go on a murderous rampage. The goal of each stage is to kill all enemies by giving them a fiery, horrible death. Each stage is a self-contained, slightly maze-like [...]
Endling – Extinction is Forever (Xbox One) Review with stream
Endling: Extinction is Forever is an emotional game with a message. Playing as a mother fox looking after her young cubs, this is a experience that proves life is hard and often devastating. This is one of those games to avoid playing when you are [...]
Comments