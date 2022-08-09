MyGamer Visual Cast – Crystal Project (PC)

For a $13 game made by one dude, this is a fun, detailed game that Gillman highly enjoys. I had zero knowledge of this game and Gillman suggested we stream it and I am glad we did. This game was released in Spring 2022.

