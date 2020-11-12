MyGamer Visual Cast: Bullet Girls Phantasia (PC)

by SquallSnake on November 12, 2020
PC
2
0
Basically Dynasty Warriors but with guns and anime babes, Bullet Girls Phantasia is essentially Gillman’s dream game. Squall doesn’t really get it but enjoys the fact that firearms are now available in these 1-vs-bagillion action games. Not sure what was up with the water gun torture leveling up scene though…

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
