MyGamer Visual Cast: Bullet Girls Phantasia (PC)

Basically Dynasty Warriors but with guns and anime babes, Bullet Girls Phantasia is essentially Gillman’s dream game. Squall doesn’t really get it but enjoys the fact that firearms are now available in these 1-vs-bagillion action games. Not sure what was up with the water gun torture leveling up scene though…
Enjoy the stream embedded below:
