MyGamer Visual Cast: Bouncer Story (PC)

by SquallSnake on December 17, 2020
PC
3
0
previous article
Puzzle platformer Hoa trailer and release info here
next article
First look at Taxi Chaos, spiritual sequel to Crazy Taxi
Contents

Bouncer Story might seem like a Double Dragon style beat’em up from screenshots but it is actually a bar sim with Tinder-style swiping play control. It is weird and unexpected and our hosts only get more confused the more they play.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Videocasts
Featuredvideocast
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Electro Ride: The Neon Racing (Switch) Review
5.0
6
 
Beat Me! (Xbox One) Review
4.0
 
My Aunt Is A Witch (Xbox One) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Bouncer Story (PC)
 
Puzzle platformer Hoa trailer and release info here
 
Super Meat Boy coming to Switch and PC soon, Xbox and PS shortly after
 
Werewolf the Apocalypse – Earthblood gets first brutal gameplay video
 
Jet Kave Adventure coming to Steam and Xbox soon
View All
Latest News
      
 

First look at Taxi Chaos, spiritual sequel to Crazy Taxi

by SquallSnake on December 17, 2020
Pedestrians and tourists take cover because the streets are about to get even more reckless when Lion Castle’s and GS2 Games’ Taxi Chaos hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on February 23, 2021.Taxi Chaos is a fresh and modern take on [...]
28
 

Puzzle platformer Hoa trailer and release info here

by SquallSnake on December 15, 2020
PM Studios is ecstatic to announce that Hoa is scheduled for release on the Nintendo Switch and Steam in April 2021. Showcased exclusively during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase this morning, Hoa is a beautiful puzzle platforming game that features [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums