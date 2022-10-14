MyGamer Visual Cast – Blind Fate: Edo no Yami (PC)

by SquallSnake on October 14, 2022
Blind Fate Edo no Yami
This week, me and Gillman play through the opening moments of Blind Fate, a new 2.5D action adventure title.

Seasoned indie-developers Troglobytes Games, and global publishing house 101XP, are thrilled to announce the official release of Blind Fate: Edo No Yami, the sci-fi action-adventure game based in a world now ruled by bloodthirsty and ruthless machines. You can now purchase Blind Fate: Edo No Yami on the store pages of Steam and PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X|S!

In Blind Fate: Edo No Yami, players enter a dark and machine-filled sci-fi Edo period as the Shogunate rules Japan, with their power and prestige rooted deep within society. Your mantra? Follow orders, obey your overlords, and kill. That was up until your sight was taken away in a deadly conflict, now nothing is what it seems.

As you re-awaken, the balance of life changes in an instant. Relying solely on your damaged Sensors, you must learn to survive and heed the advice of mentor Tengu – Become stronger and dive head-first through a path of rage, in this insane and fantastical world of cybernetics and ancient mythology. Everything you once knew is turned upside down, as you relearn what once made you a skilled, samurai assassin.

Will you succumb to the loss of your eyesight or will you overcome your difficulties, trust in your newfound technology, and defeat all those you meet in the crossroads during this tale of Blind Fate?

Features:
-Your Sensors pierce the curtain of the past. Without your eyesight, you must rely on sound, smell, and heat to navigate the world, uncovering centuries of lore and guiding Yami on his vengeful, story-driven journey as ancient memories pave the way to see the present.
-Discover your new found abilities to detect your enemies and identify their weak spots, then crush them with lightning speed. Even blind, you are unstoppable!
-Make use of ‘The Mask of the Oni’ to create a simulation of the world around you, by tuning into the environmental data from a world now passed. Tread carefully however: as the data at your disposal can either lead you to victory or deceive you with echoes of memories that no longer exist.
-Discover the story of dozens of robotic versions of Japanese folklore creatures. Find their weaknesses, let metal meet metal, and destroy each one with devastating finishers!

“The past few years have been full of emotion and hard work, and we couldn’t be prouder to finally showcase Blind Fate: Edo No Yami to the world! Everyone at Troglobytes has given their all to this game, it’s been a huge leap forward for us as a development team, and we hope you’ll see that in the end result!” shared Saverio Caporusso, CEO and Game Designer at Troglobytes Games. “We’re excited to finally be able to share our passion project with all of you, and wish that you will enjoy it just as much as we have done creating it. We’ll see you in the Dojo!”

