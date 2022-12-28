My Analogue Pocket finally arrived! Unboxing, first impressions, and more!

I ordered my AP almost 2 years ago and it finally arrived on Christmas Even morning! Is this the best Xmas present ever?!?
In my excitement, I open the box, see what’s inside, and turn it on for the first time. OMG! Look at that screen! Amazing!
Since this video, I updated the firmware, installed a ton of Cores, and placed many game files on the SD card. This handheld device is a retro gaming powerhouse!
Let me know what you think. Do you have one? Wish you were able to pre-order one? What games have you been playing on it? Comments are open.
SquallSnake
About the Author
