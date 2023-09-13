Multiplayer party game Sacrifice Your Friends now available on Xbox

by SquallSnake on September 13, 2023
XBOX One
Sacrifice Your Friends
RedDeer.Games, a notable developer and publisher of indie games, is excited to announce the release of Sacrifice Your Friends – a party multiplayer game set in a mystery-filled world inspired by H.P. Lovecraft. The game is available worldwide on Xbox consoles.

Sacrifice Your Friends is an action-packed party brawler that supports up to 4 players in both single and arena modes. Set in a stylized, charming-horror style, the game features characters from the legendary Lovecraftian universe.

Players can choose from various characters and weapons to engage in frenzied battles in dynamic locations. In the world of Cthulhu, participants will develop their cult of Great Old Ones and strive to embrace the madness.

Featuring accessible yet challenging gameplay, a range of eldritch game modes, humorous character customizations, and a fresh, cartoonish interpretation of Lovecraft’s classic themes, Sacrifice Your Friends promises a laughter-filled and friendly rivalry-packed gathering with friends.

