Multiplayer Lunch A Palooza coming to console and PC this spring

by squallsnake on March 19, 2020
PC
4
0
Indie developer Seashell Studio announced that its frantic foodstuff multiplayer game, Lunch A Palooza, is coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this Spring. Currently on Steam Early Access, Lunch A Palooza throws out the table manners rule book, as you battle your way to be the last meal standing.

In Lunch A Palooza players enter frenetic food fights as one of eight dishes, pushing other delicacies off the table in single player or local multiplayer for up to four people. Pepper your character with power-ups to spice up your unique attacks. When dishing out the pain anything goes, from serving side dishes to sweep up the competition, to setting up push traps to clear the table for the next sitting. Remember, the dinner table arena is a hazardous place for food with flying forks and knives always trying to nab a piece of you.

Lunch A Palooza offers a full menu of game modes sure to meet everyone’s tastes. The “Main Course” is a free-for-all with each player having five lives while battling to be the last edible standing. The “Royal Buffet” is an all you can eat version of the “Main Course” where you have unlimited lives but a set time to clear the competition away, with the player with the least falls winning. If you want something simpler, the “Side Dish” offers team battles and last but not least is the chef’s special, “King of the Cloche”, where players battle it out for cloche domination.

Featuring courses of four game modes, a colorful cast of whimsical characters and simple controls, Lunch a Palooza offers a thrilling food party where everyone is invited.

“We are pleased to announce that the order for Lunch A Palooza has been received and will be ready for consoles and Steam later this year,” said Rodrigo Cuadriello from Seashell Studio. “With it’s simple controls, roster of tasty playable characters and riotous food fights, Lunch A Palooza is the most fun you’ll have with friends around a dinner table.”

