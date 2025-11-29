Monster Rancher Explorer (GBC, 2000) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Articles Featured Gameboy Color
0 113 Views
Enable Link Cabe - Monster Rancher Explorer blue banner

Monster Rancher Explorer on Gameboy Color has nothing to do with Monster Rancher. For some reason, the Monster Rancher IP was slapped onto a Solomon’s Key sequel (aka Fire ‘N Ice).

Stranger yet, the coolest part about this forgotten handheld game is the really fun and intuitive map editor mode that only becomes available if you manage to clear the difficult and long campaign (why wasn’t this available from the start?!). Then, these custom stages can be traded with a friend via a link cable, not the IR Port.

Want to try this Room Editor mode for yourself but don’t want to spend hours clearing the campaign?
Then download my Monster Rancher Explorer GBC save file HERE.

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Schildmaid MX

Schildmaid MX (XSX) Review

Nov 26, 2025 259 Views
Neon Inferno

Neon Inferno (XSX) Review

Nov 24, 2025 327 Views
Bomb Kitten

Bomb Kitten (XSX) Review

Nov 19, 2025 1060 Views
Sektori

Sektori (XSX) Review

Nov 18, 2025 1105 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums