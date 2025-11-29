Monster Rancher Explorer (GBC, 2000) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Monster Rancher Explorer on Gameboy Color has nothing to do with Monster Rancher. For some reason, the Monster Rancher IP was slapped onto a Solomon’s Key sequel (aka Fire ‘N Ice).

Stranger yet, the coolest part about this forgotten handheld game is the really fun and intuitive map editor mode that only becomes available if you manage to clear the difficult and long campaign (why wasn’t this available from the start?!). Then, these custom stages can be traded with a friend via a link cable, not the IR Port.