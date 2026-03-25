Modretro and Hyperkin announce premium N64 controller

Hyperkin announced that they are collaborating with hardware pioneers ModRetro to release color-matched controllers for their upcoming M64 gaming console.

Hyperkin’s revered Captain Premium Controllers are now compatible with the ModRetro M64 and built to last, with truly mashable button strength which will resist the heady punches of the most frustrated challengers, and a comfortable design that fits perfectly into the palms of keen retro gamers. They feature a lengthy 3 meter (10ft) cable to allow easy access around the console and ensure that even owners of the largest gaming rooms can enjoy jumping back into 64-bit bliss. Flip over the controller and you’ll find an extension port on the back, allowing use of memory cards and rumble feedback accessories to augment your gaming experience.

Slade Dude Suzuki, Lead Product Developer for Hyperkin commented, “As lovers of retro gaming ourselves, we’re excited to announce our collaboration with ModRetro. We think that the updated Captain Premium Controller is the perfect match for their groundbreaking new M64 console. We’ve had such great community feedback about the Captain Controller, and being able to link it up with something as fresh and exciting as the M64 is a real dream for our team at Hyperkin.”

The M64 hues of the Captain Premium Controller will come out this year and will be available in four new colors (Green, Clear, Purple and Red), in addition to the existing colorways for the product (Amethyst Purple, Lime Green, Gray, Rival Purple, Hero Brown, Hero Green, Turquoise and Black).